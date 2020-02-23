Watch: Tyson Fury Tastes Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Singing ‘American Pie’

Tyson Fury became heavyweight world champion in a brutal title rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night, proving that he’s wilder than Wilder.

“A fighting man tastes blood,” Tyson Fury said ahead of his bout with Deontay Wilder. “I want to taste it, rub it, punch it and mix it up.”

It seems that he really did mean it, as he appeared to lick blood off Wilder’s neck on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury casually licking blood off of Deontay Wilderpic.twitter.com/mOogZFYPlO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2020

The spectacular showdown, where the UFC heavyweight world champion title was at stake, ended with a seven-round TKO for Fury, but the madness didn’t stop there.

After paying tribute to his opponent and thanking Jesus for the victory, the Gypsy King sang a touching rendition of Don McLean’s American Pie.

tyson fury has no manners. how’s he doing a karaoke sesh straight after he’s knocked out wilder 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/FPSLWwWWqc — chia (@chiahindsx) February 23, 2020

Fans have been taken aback, to say the very least. Some said this performance will go down in history. It most likely will.

Just watched #WildervsFury2 and managed to avoid knowing the result. Sensational performance from @Tyson_Fury. Devastating, destructive and deadly from start to the inevitable finish. Superb. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury makes history:



He is now the 1st fighter to end TWO reigns of 10+ title defenses:



2015: Fury defeats Wladimir Klitschko, who was attempting a 19th title defense



2020: Fury defeats Deontay Wilder, who was attempting an 11th title defense



This was Wilder's 1st loss pic.twitter.com/ZCdXCSMhfJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020

Let this stat sink in:



IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF BOXING



Tyson Fury is now the 1st fighter to end the reigns of two world champions that have had 10+ title defenses.



😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) February 23, 2020

You may be Alpha



But you're not licking blood from your enemy on international television Alpha



Fury just made himself unforgettable in fight history with this pic.twitter.com/HWP50WdRpu — COLBY CHAPMAN 🐺 (@cmchapman7) February 23, 2020