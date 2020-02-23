Watch: Tyson Fury Tastes Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Singing ‘American Pie’

“A fighting man tastes blood,” Tyson Fury said ahead of his bout with Deontay Wilder. “I want to taste it, rub it, punch it and mix it up.”
It seems that he really did mean it, as he appeared to lick blood off Wilder’s neck on Saturday night.
Tyson Fury casually licking blood off of Deontay Wilderpic.twitter.com/mOogZFYPlO— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2020
The spectacular showdown, where the UFC heavyweight world champion title was at stake, ended with a seven-round TKO for Fury, but the madness didn’t stop there.
After paying tribute to his opponent and thanking Jesus for the victory, the Gypsy King sang a touching rendition of Don McLean’s American Pie.
tyson fury has no manners. how’s he doing a karaoke sesh straight after he’s knocked out wilder 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/FPSLWwWWqc— chia (@chiahindsx) February 23, 2020
Fans have been taken aback, to say the very least. Some said this performance will go down in history. It most likely will.
Just watched #WildervsFury2 and managed to avoid knowing the result. Sensational performance from @Tyson_Fury. Devastating, destructive and deadly from start to the inevitable finish. Superb. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2020
Tyson Fury makes history:— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020
He is now the 1st fighter to end TWO reigns of 10+ title defenses:
2015: Fury defeats Wladimir Klitschko, who was attempting a 19th title defense
2020: Fury defeats Deontay Wilder, who was attempting an 11th title defense
This was Wilder's 1st loss pic.twitter.com/ZCdXCSMhfJ
Let this stat sink in:— Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) February 23, 2020
IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF BOXING
Tyson Fury is now the 1st fighter to end the reigns of two world champions that have had 10+ title defenses.
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
You may be Alpha— COLBY CHAPMAN 🐺 (@cmchapman7) February 23, 2020
But you're not licking blood from your enemy on international television Alpha
Fury just made himself unforgettable in fight history with this pic.twitter.com/HWP50WdRpu
Fury to Wilder’s blood: pic.twitter.com/KqN8rhLLVX— 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙋. 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 🥓 (@MKESZN) February 23, 2020
Tyson Fury when he sees random blood.— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) February 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/392pwe3tCQ
