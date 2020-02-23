Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder, Wins WBC Heavyweight - Video

Boxing night ended at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas with WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder suffering the first defeat of his career, losing by TKO in the seventh round to Tyson Fury.

During the fight, the American was knocked down twice, in the third and fifth rounds, after which he looked completely exhausted, while the Briton continued to gain momentum from round to round, demonstrating absolute dominance over his opponent.

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder in Round 3!

Tyson Fury continues his domination of Wilder in Round 5 with another knockdown, this time with a body shot.

​In the seventh round, the champion was already struggling to move around the ring, and at around 1:39 the referee Kenny Baileys stopped the fight, as Wilder stood in the corner, almost ceasing to respond to Fury's hits, and the towel was thrown.