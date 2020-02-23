Leo Messi Scores Four, Sends Barcelona to Top

In the match of the 25th round of the championship of Spain, Barca defeated Eibar 5-0 in front of fans at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Lionel Messi, who has been named the best football player of 2019, was the star of the show, stealing four goals. Another Barcelona goal was scored by Arthur.

In the next round, Barcelona will face its main rival, Real Madrid. The match will take place on 1 March.

Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 30 LaLiga goals this season:



⬢ 20 games

⬢ 18 goals

⬢ 12 assists



And he's scored more hat-tricks than any other player in Europe's top five divisions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zziKoRvKX5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

​Meanwhile, Real Madrid in its round 25 match, lost 0-1 to Levante in Valencia.

Real Madrid did not know defeat for four months, but this winning streak ended in the match against Levante. The fate of the match, in which Madrid had some advantages, was decided by the only goal scored in the game: that of the home team's midfielder Jose Luis Morales. Having received the ball from the depths of the field, Morales scouted one on one with Thibaut Courtois and hit the gate.