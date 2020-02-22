Manchester City’s Game With Liverpool Rescheduled

Earlier, UEFA decided to deprive Manchester City of the right to participate in the next two seasons of the Champions League and fined them €30 million for violating financial fair play rules.

According to the Manchester City official webpage, the game with Liverpool will be played a day later, on Sunday 5 April, instead of the 4th April.

The new date is subject to change should either side be involved in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Another change concerns City’s journey to face Brighton, the match remains on 25 April but will now start at 5:30 pm instead of 3 pm and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

The changes are also subject to change if City reaches the Champions League semi-finals.