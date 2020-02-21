Atletico Players Angered by Liverpool Coach Klopp's Accusations of Play-Acting - Reports

According to media reports, Atletico players reacted negatively to the comments of Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp after the first leg of the Champions League last sixteen tie.

After the game, Klopp accused his opponents of play-acting and trying to provoke striker Sadio Mane to be sent off.

“It's part of football, I don't like it,” Klopp said as quoted by the Daily Mail. “The plan was to get Sadio out of the game with a yellow card.”

“I was afraid that his opponent would go down if Sadio only took a deep breath. After 30 minutes, three Atletico players were on the ground, not even injured,“ he added.

Klopp’s reaction surprised the Atletico players and coaches who felt that the Liverpool head coach could not accept the defeat.

Atletico Madrid secured a 1-0 victory against Liverpool.

The return match between Atletico and Liverpool will take place on 11 March at Anfield.