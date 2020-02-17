Watch Referee Save Knocked-Out Muay Thai Fighter in Epic Move

The elbow punch was so severe that Paeminburee lost consciousness and started falling, but Thai referee Sittichai Ineiad managed to rush to the spot and place his hand under the falling fighter's head, saving him from a potential injury.
So Sovarathana with the hellbow knockout against Neymar at todays Muay Hardcore. pic.twitter.com/tBVruqVXEI— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 15, 2020
He then bounced back and assisted Paeminburee, and the fighter reportedly regained his senses several minutes after. The referee was praised by netizens for his quick wits during the dramatic event.
All comments
Show new comments (0)