Manchester City May Lose 2014 Premier League Title Due to Financial Irregularities – Reports

Earlier this week, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that Manchester City would be banned from the Сhampions League for two seasons due to a violation of financial control regulations.

Manchester City may be stripped of the 2014 Premier League title if the club is found guilty of financial irregularities, according to the Daily Mail.

The English Premier League may conduct an investigation into the club. The investigation, which is likely to affect the period from 2012 to 2016, could lead to the removal of points which could lead to the loss of the Premier League title.

According to the Daily Mail, the financial restrictions in the Premier League are less stringent than UEFA rules.

Earlier in February it was announced that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) would suspend Manchester City from participating in European competitions for two seasons for violating financial fair play rules.

The Manchester City press service said that the club would challenge the UEFA verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), noting that the club is "disappointed but not surprised" by such a decision.

Earlier, the Independent reported that Manchester City could be deprived of points or transferred to a lower division.