Russian UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov 'Grapples' With His Manager to Win in Sprint Race - Video

Over the past few years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has truly become internationally famous, and his further career is of great interest, even to those who are not that into mixed martial arts (MMA).

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a race with his manager Ali Abdel-Aziz, who posted the video of their competition on his Instagram with a caustic caption, hinting that he beat the MMA fighter: "The young eagle, the ufc champ @khabib_nurmagomedov challenged the original but old African gazelle today but the eagle learned a lesson today that eagles will never outrun an African gazelle."

Khabib, however, did not agree with the results, and recorded a video in response, challenging his manager to "tell the truth", and shared different footage from the sprint.

At the moment, Nurmagomedov is preparing to defend the UFC lightweight title against American Tony Ferguson in the tournament, which will be held on 19 April.

In total, the 31-year-old Russian has 28 victories and not a single defeat, while the 36-year-old Ferguson has 25 wins and three defeats.