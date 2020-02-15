Russian UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov 'Grapples' With His Manager to Win in Sprint Race - Video

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a race with his manager Ali Abdel-Aziz, who posted the video of their competition on his Instagram with a caustic caption, hinting that he beat the MMA fighter: "The young eagle, the ufc champ @khabib_nurmagomedov challenged the original but old African gazelle today but the eagle learned a lesson today that eagles will never outrun an African gazelle."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The young eagle, the ufc champ @khabib_nurmagomedov challenged the original but old African gazelle today but the eagle learned a lesson today that eagles will never outrun an African gazelle. I would like to challenge 4 people for a sprint @henry_cejudo @usman84kg @judokayla @dc_mma You will all smell the rubber of my Balenciagas 👌🏽😂
Khabib, however, did not agree with the results, and recorded a video in response, challenging his manager to "tell the truth", and shared different footage from the sprint.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
People have to know the truth. @aliabdelaziz000 don’t worry brother, next time 🤝
At the moment, Nurmagomedov is preparing to defend the UFC lightweight title against American Tony Ferguson in the tournament, which will be held on 19 April.
In total, the 31-year-old Russian has 28 victories and not a single defeat, while the 36-year-old Ferguson has 25 wins and three defeats.
