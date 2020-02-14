Mohamed Salah Reveals His Favourite Moment in Recent Match Against Man United

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah was named player of the month for January, according to the club’s official website.

Mohamed Salah has revealed his favourite moment in recent games in an interview with Liverpool's website.

“I scored a goal against Man United after two years, so that was my favourite moment,” he said.

Last month Salah took part in six matches, in which he scored three goals and made two assists.

“I am happy to win this award and as I’ve said before many times, the important thing is to win the games and I think we did well that month, so hopefully we’ll keep [going] like that,” Mohamed Salah said.

Jurgen Klopp gave his players a two-week rest by playing kids in Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, but Salah says the team is now ready for the next match.

“I think we had a good break and everyone is fresh and everyone is excited to go again, so hopefully we will be ready for the game,” the Egyptian striker told the club website.

Salah has now won the player of the month award twice this season, also winning in August.