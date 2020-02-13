Never Seen Before: Watch South Korean Female Skater Perform Unprecedented Quadruple Jump

A quadruple loop is a high-level jump which has never previously been performed by a female skater in an international competition.

South Korean figure skater You Young, 15, showed off her fantastic technical abilities by landing a new quadruple jump, which has never been done before by any female athlete.

A video shared online shows Young performing a high-level quadruple toe loop during a training session.

​Last month, the skater won the Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland. Young is also known as the first Korean female skater to successfully land a triple axel in international competition.

​Experts believe that with such a strong technical performance, Young has every chance to change the power balance in women's figure skating, where athletes trained by renowned Russian coach Eteri Tutberdize have been occupying the winners' podium for the past two seasons.