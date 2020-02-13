Could Philippe Coutinho Return to Liverpool?

Current Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho played for Liverpool from 2013 to 2018, before being transferred to Barcelona.

The Brazilian football player has shut down rumors claiming that Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has looked into the prospect of bringing him back to the club.

"I don't look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else,” Philippe Coutinho said.

"I'm focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams,” he added.

Coutinho also noted the recent successes of Liverpool.

“We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager,” he stressed.

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for FC Barcelona in a huge £145 million deal in January 2018. But after 18 months at Camp Nou before being transferred on loan to Bayern Munich.