Arrizabalaga, believed to be the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper, was dropped by Frank Lampard for the Blues draw (2-2) at Leicester City in the Premier League on 1 February, in favor of Argentine Willy Caballero, as the team’s boss was reportedly not satisfied with his performance.

Chelsea Club goalkeeper Kera Arrizabalaga believes that he will take part in the Blues' upcoming match against Manchester United on 17 February at Stamford Bridge, following talks with Frank Lampard during the club’s recent winter break, according to The Sun.

The player, who was not expecting to be dropped at Chelsea’s recent game, is now reportedly ready to move forward in assisting his team to finish the current season of the Premier League within the top four.

The 25-year-old is convinced that he will be able to come back after Chelsea’s No 2 goalkeeper Willy Caballero was blamed for Leicester’s second goal during the Leicester clash.

Arrizabalaga, whose value may plummet if he continues to be sidelined, is doing his best to restore his place in the team.

Lampard was reported to be ready to make his decision and ask for a new No 1 goalkeeper this summer, in case the £71.6 million Spaniard showed better performance in the future, according to The Sun.