Liverpool Tried to Get Villarreal's Rising Star Chukwueze For $39 Mln - Reports

According to other reports, Liverpool was not the only team to show an interest in acquiring the Nigerian footballer. Man City, Chelsea, and French club Lyon all reportedly put out feelers for Chukwueze.

Liverpool attempted to buy Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze back in January during the transfer window, however, the club's £30 million bid (around $39 million or 35.5 million euros) was rejected, according to France Football.

Jurgen Klopp’s team reportedly wanted the player to back up Mohamed Salah on the right flank after they reinforced the centre with Divock Origi their left-wing with Takumi Minamino. The Spanish club valued its winger at around £60 million, much higher than the Reds were offering.

Liverpool had 'discreet £30m transfer bid' for Samuel Chukwueze rejected in January #LFC https://t.co/Pfm18LVU2w pic.twitter.com/r80xa1Ogkw — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 11, 2020

​The Nigerian, who is under contract with Villarreal until 2023, made 22 appearances in La Liga, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Chukwueze is considered to be one of the most promising young players in football.