Brazil Legend Kaka Claims 'Messi Can Fit in Premier' Amid Rumors of Departure From Barca

Rumors that Messi may leave the Barcelona football club began to appear following a recent disagreement between the iconic Argentine player and the club’s sporting director, Eric Abidal.

Former Brazilian football legend Ricardo Kaka said during an interview on Sky Sports that Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi would fit in the "Premier League or in any other top club in the top three leagues" in the world, if he is willing to leave Barcelona.

Kaka said that it’s unlikely that Messi, who has played for Barca since he was young, would leave Camp Nou, regardless of his recent disagreement with sporting director Abidal.

"It's not going to be a problem for [Messi] in the Premier League or a top club in the top three leagues in the world […] It depends on what he wants for his career. It's hard to see him play for another club but [he might say], 'it's okay, it's time for me to change, I'm going to have another experience. I will be the best football player in the world at another team'," said the former Real Madrid Club player, in response to a question on whether he sees Messi playing for another club.

When asked about his personal views on the ongoing conflict between Messi and Abidal, Kaka said: “I don't know if Messi wants to leave or if he just wants to protect the players as a captain. Abidal is in the club's position and he is speaking as the club's sporting director”.

Last week, Messi used a social media post to criticise Abidal after the latter accused Barcelona players of not working hard enough under the team’s previous manager, Ernesto Valverde. The conflict between the pair grew, forcing Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona’s club president to step in an attempt at resolution.