Watch MMA Fighter Erin 'Cold-Blooded' Blanchfield Deliver Insane Knockout With High Kick to the Head

Flyweight MMA fighter Erin Blanchfield has won Invicta FC 39 via a knockout. The American managed to perform a high kick with her left leg, knocking down her opponent Victoria "Fury" Leonardo in the second round.
She then proceeded to try and completely finish Leonardo off, but it was unnecessary, as Blanchfield's powerful blow left her reeling. According to some comments, she might have hit the carotid artery, which immediately resulted in the knockdown.
Erin Blanchfield just gave us a KO of the year contender for Invicta! #InvictaFC39 pic.twitter.com/0lYybu1ysn— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 8, 2020
