Swedish Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis Sets New World Record at 6 Meters 17 Centimeters

Duplantis set the new world record at the tournament in the Polish city of Torun, clearing the record on his second attempt at this height.

Sweden's pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has set the new world record at 6 meters 17 centimetres, World Athletics said on Saturday.

"Armand Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault, clearing 6.17m at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, the fourth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, on Saturday", the organisation said.

The previous record, one centimeter lower, was set by France's Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.

Before aiming at the world record in his discipline, Duplantis said at the Düsseldorf World Athletics Indoor Tour that he was thrilled "just to be attempting it", calling the event "a cool moment".