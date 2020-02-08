MMA Fighter Israel Adesanya and Cuban Yoel Romero Start Dance Battle After Staredown - Video

MMA New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya (professional MMA record 18-0) will defend his middleweight title against Cuban Yoel Romero (13-4) at UFC 248 in Las Vegas in March.

Kickboxer Israel Adesanya, 30, and freestyle wrestler Yoel Romero, 42, showed their dance moves during a heated staredown dedicated to their forthcoming fight at the 9 March Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. Romero flipped back in response to his opponent's moves.

The hilarious dance battle has been published on the MMA Fighting account on YouTube.

Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion. Romero is a contender for the belt for the second time in his career.