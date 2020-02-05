PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Agrees to Transfer to Real Madrid – Reports

Kiliana Mbappe has been called football's top prodigy: at 17, the young striker had already become a national champion in France and reached the semi-finals of the league.

Mbappe has reportedly agreed to terms with Real Madrid regarding his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

“From what they tell me from different clubs that have contacted him, Madrid has it closed,” journalist Oriol Domenech told Catalunya Radio as quoted by the The Sun.

“When Mbappe departs, in 2020 or 2021, he will go to Madrid,” he added.

Ealier, Mundo Deportivo reported that Kiliana Mbappe is considering a move to Real Madrid after a disagreement with chief Thomas Tuchel.

Kilian chose Paris Saint-Germain, temporarily abandoning his childhood dream - to play side by side with Lionel Messi.

Mbappe won the European Youth Championship 2016. At that European Championship, Kilian was the best in the line-up, and it was his magnificent game that helped France reach the final and win the cup.