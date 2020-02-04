Model-Turned ‘World’s Sexiest’ Fighter Knocks Out Rival in Miami on Course to Become Boxing Champ

Bikini model from Australia Avril Mathie, who has swapped catwalks and beauty contests for a boxing career, has managed to remain undefeated and on course for the title as she knocked-out her main rival in the fourth round of a scheduled six.
The 32-year-old, dubbed the world’s sexiest fighter by the media, defeated 43-year-old opponent Angelina Hoffschneider on the undercard fight of the clash between WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler from Ireland at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.
The clash between YouTube influencers Jake Paul and Ali Eson Gib also took place. Although it ended in the first round, reports suggest that it still overshadowed the main event. However, according to some commenters, all eyes that evening were on Mathie’s smashing her rival.
According to @proboxinginsider “Avril Mathie overshadows Jake Paul, Aneson Gib and all the champions on the @dazn_usa Miami Fight Night card” ✌🏽🤪✌🏽hahaha . #lifeisbetterinabikini #stoletheshow #boxing #weighin #miami #fightnight #dazn #girlsjustwannahavefun #boxinggirl #fightlife #matchroomboxing #miamifightnight #showstopper #superbowlweekend
The referee stopped the fight, saving Hoffschneider from further beating after Mathie pummelled her opponent. The victory was Mathie’s fifth wins in six fights. The outstanding record is slightly overshadowed by a 2018 draw for the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas female bantamweight title.
Team work makes the dream work 🙌🏽 Got the win last night with a 4th round stoppage 😈🥊 and that is thankfully not my blood all over me or on the canvas 😬🤷🏽♀️ . . #boxinggirl #miamifightnight #winning #ateam #mtkglobal #boxing #matchroomboxing #dazn #boxingnews #trainhardfighteasy #championmindset #livingmydream #boxinghype #fightnight #girlboss
Before starting her pursuit for boxing titles, New South Wales-born Mathie had gathered a collection of beauty pageant crowns, including the 2012 Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia, the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International champ and the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search.
The waterfall is beautiful and all but let’s be honest, my @bellabrazilaustralia bikini stole the show haha (swipe and you’ll see I’m right 🤪) . #lifeisbetterinabikini #bellabrazil #abikiniaday #neverstop #exploring #puertorico #waterfall #endlesssummer #boxinggirl #adventuretime
She began boxing as an amateur after she broke her foot during a kickboxing fight and eventually decided to dedicate herself full time to punching. She still has a long way to go before getting her dream world title as she is still only ranked 6th in the US and 66th in the world. However, she is ready to flash her bikini body along with behind-the-scene training photos on Instagram, where she has amassed almost 200K followers.
