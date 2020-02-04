Register
16:57 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Avril Mathie during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami

    Model-Turned ‘World’s Sexiest’ Fighter Knocks Out Rival in Miami on Course to Become Boxing Champ

    © AFP 2019 / Eric Espada
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107822/69/1078226987.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202002041078227060-model-knock-out-miami-boxing/

    Australian stunner Avril Mathie snatched titles at beauty pageants before switching to the boxing career two years ago. As her undefeated record shows, she gets into the ring to win. Training hard to make her dream of becoming a boxing champion come true, she still finds time to treat her fans to bikini shoots.

    Bikini model from Australia Avril Mathie, who has swapped catwalks and beauty contests for a boxing career, has managed to remain undefeated and on course for the title as she knocked-out her main rival in the fourth round of a scheduled six.

    The 32-year-old, dubbed the world’s sexiest fighter by the media, defeated 43-year-old opponent Angelina Hoffschneider on the undercard fight of the clash between WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler from Ireland at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

    The clash between YouTube influencers Jake Paul and Ali Eson Gib also took place. Although it ended in the first round, reports suggest that it still overshadowed the main event. However, according to some commenters, all eyes that evening were on Mathie’s smashing her rival.

    The referee stopped the fight, saving Hoffschneider from further beating after Mathie pummelled her opponent. The victory was Mathie’s fifth wins in six fights. The outstanding record is slightly overshadowed by a 2018 draw for the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas female bantamweight title.

    Before starting her pursuit for boxing titles, New South Wales-born Mathie had gathered a collection of beauty pageant crowns, including the 2012 Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia, the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International champ and the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search.

    She began boxing as an amateur after she broke her foot during a kickboxing fight and eventually decided to dedicate herself full time to punching. She still has a long way to go before getting her dream world title as she is still only ranked 6th in the US and 66th in the world. However, she is ready to flash her bikini body along with behind-the-scene training photos on Instagram, where she has amassed almost 200K followers.

    Related:

    PornHub Darling Riley Reid Places Bet on Star Blogger Jake Paul in YouTube Boxing Match
    Tags:
    Instagram, model, bikini, boxing, Miami, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse