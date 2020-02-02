Conor McGregor Will ‘Probably’ Fight Winner of Khabib, Ferguson Matchup – Dana White

The Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the American, Tony Ferguson, will face off in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 249, scheduled to take place on 18 April in Brooklyn, New York, for the title of lightweight champion.

Irish mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor is expected to fight the winner of a matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, after the Irishman's long-awaited return to the UFC, said Dana White, the president of the UFC, when asked who was next for McGregor on The Jim Rome Show.

“Amazing fight. I don’t know [who wins] but you’ve got to give the edge to Khabib, Never lost, undefeated, savage, got to give him the edge,” White said, arguing that he expects Nurmagomedov to win the bout against Ferguson.

Following 15 months of absence, McGregor made an astonishing return to UFC, defeating Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds on 19 January at UFC 246.

“He looked unbelievable in this fight. And for people that are saying Cowboy is shot, Cowboy is this—Cowboy is one of the best and one of the baddest to ever do it and he showed up to win that night and Conor McGregor ran through him like a freight train,” White said of McGregor’s UFC 246 performance.

The Irishman, who went to layoff after losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, expects to fight at least tree time this year.

Regarding the Irish superstar’s return to the arena, White said: “McGregor looks better than he’s ever looked. His head’s in the right place. Mentally, physically and emotionally, he is ready to roll and I can’t wait until his next fight".