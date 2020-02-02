Serbian Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Wins Men's Singles at Australian Open

Second-seeded Djokovic, 32, defeated fifth-seeded Thiem, 26, with a score 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The match, held in Melbourne, lasted almost 4 hours.
This is the 17th Grand Slam title for Djokovic, who won the Australian Open for the second consecutive year.
8 🏆 @DjokerNole #AusOpen 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MgZiBnjb7y— Tamara (@Taamziii) February 2, 2020
On Monday, Djokovic will take over Spain's Rafael Nadal to lead the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings. Nadal lost to Thiem in the tournament's quarterfinal.
