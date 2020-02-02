'It Finally Goes Down in Brooklyn': UFC Teases Khabib vs. Ferguson Fight in Promo Video

Both fighters are on a winning streak, with an astounding 12 victories in a row. Four attempts have been made to arrange a bout between them, but the fights were later cancelled for various reasons.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced a match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, posting a promotional video on its official Twitter page. The Russian and the American will clash on 18 April in Brooklyn to decide the fate of the Lightweight Champion title.

​For Nurmagomedov UFC-249 will be the third time defends his title. He won his two previous bouts against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Ferguson held the title of the 2017 interim UFC Lightweight Champion but was later stripped of it due to an injury.