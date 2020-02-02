Mohamed Salah Strikes Twice to Boost Runaway Leader Liverpool’s Victory Over Southampton at Anfield

The Reds, undisputed lossless leaders of the English Premier League, faced Southampton on Saturday at Anfield within the 25th matchday of the 2019-2020 season.

Liverpool achieved an overwhelming victory (4 – 0) over Southampton during a hot match on Saturday at Anfield, continuing their winning streak without a single defeat since the kickoff of the current season of the English Premier League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, former player for Southampton, started the party, striking the first goal in the match in the 47th minute, followed by another goal scored by Jordan Henderson thirteen minutes later.

The Egyptian-born Salah scored two goals in the 17th and 90th minutes before the end of the game, boosting the Reds win to a comprehensive victory to lead the league with 22 points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Salah was denied an earlier goal in the 54th minute for an offside.

Liverpool won 24 matches out of the 25 Premier League matches they played this season without loss, but two points were taken from them by rival Manchester United in a match on 20 October 2019 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Reds have collected a total of 73 points out of a possible 75, glazing their path as the runaway leader of the league. Southampton holds 11th place with 31 points.