Saudis Offer Khabib Nurmagomedov $200m to Fight Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor in Riyadh - Report

It is uncertain whether Nurmagomedov is interested in fighting either the American or the Irishman ahead of his bout against Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight championship, scheduled to take place on 18 April in Brooklyn, New York.

Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered $200 million to fight American boxer Floyd Mayweather in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh and also to play the Khabib vs. Conor McGregor rematch in the Middle Eastern country, according to TMZ, citing Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Two Saudi billionaires reportedly contacted Abdelaziz, offering $100 million for each for two boxing bouts in Saudi Arabia. The manager did not unveil the identity of those behind the enormous offer or when it could happen.

Abdelaziz added that the Russian fighter is currently focusing on his 18 April UFC 249 title bout against Ferguson in Brooklyn, New York. In the meanwhile, the manager added that McGregor would have to beat other opponents first and then consider Nurmagomedov.

"Hey bitch, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and after that come back for a title shot,” Abdelaziz told TMZ.

Although Saudi Arabia hosted a recent rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz for the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles, and also numerous WWE events, Khabib vs. Floyd and McGregor bouts are unlikely to take place in the kingdom, as WME, which owns UFC, returned a $400 million investment to the Saudis, following the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi embassy facility.