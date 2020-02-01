Sofia Kenin Beats Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open Final to Win Her First Grand Slam Title

American tennis player Sofia Kenin becomes the youngest champion since Russian player Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.

Sofia Kenin, 21, beat Spanish-Venezuelan athlete Garbine Muguruza, 26, 4-6 6-2 6-2 to win the Australian Open title on 1 February.

Kenin was seeded 14th and reached the first Grand Slam final of her career by beating No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza is a former No. 1-ranked player who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

21yo Sofia Kenin beats Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam title at the #AusOpen.



What an incredible first Major final she played.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/QeC2kk06dT — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 1, 2020

Sofia Kenin, ranked No. 12 in the Women's Tennis Association, has gained three singles titles and two doubles titles on the WTA Tour, all five of which came in 2019.​​

The Australian Open is the traditional first stop in the annual Grand Slam Tournament Programme, which also includes the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW