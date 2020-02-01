Ovechkin Scores Twice Against Ottawa Senators, Becoming 8th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

The Capitals are now leading the Metropolitan Division with 35 wins and 75 points, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are breathing down their necks with 32 victories and 69 points.

Alexander Ovechkin has moved into eighth place on the National Hockey League's all-time goals list, surpassing Canadian legend Mark Messier after scoring twice during Friday's game between the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.

The captain of the American club managed to net a goal in the second period and then close the game with another one just 15 seconds before the end of the match.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Carl Hagelin talk with the media after a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators. #ALLCAPS #CapsSens pic.twitter.com/ZMf4Nkrptk — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 1, 2020

​Ovechkin now has 695 goals, which is less than two hundred from all-time number one Wayne Gretzky. The Russian has also reached another milestone. He is tied for third place for the number of goals in one month.