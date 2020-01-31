Russian Sports Ministry Suspends State Accreditation for Russian Athletics Federation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Sports Ministry has suspended the state accreditation for the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), the federation said on Friday.

It has been suspended until 1 March 2020, under the decision of the special commission on state accreditation for the Sports Ministry's all-Russia sport federations.

The Russian Sports Ministry said that the accreditation was suspended over non-compliance with the obligations to prevent doping, adding that this decision is aimed at protecting national athletes' interests.

The Russian Olympic Committee and the Sports Ministry recommended on Thursday that the current RusAF leadership consider resignation after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board recommended to consider the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics.