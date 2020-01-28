In Memoriam: Fans Petition NBA to Immortalise Kobe Bryant in a New Logo

As people around the world pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who perished along with his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash on 26 January, a considerable number of fans now seek to convince the National Basketball Association to alter its logo.
A new petition recently created on Change.org now calls on the NBA to "immortalise" Kobe "forever" by adding changing the league’s logo, with a number of social media users echoing the call.
As of the time of this article’s writing, the petition has already accrued over 1.6 million signatures, with the next milestone being 3 million signatures.
Earlier this week, the mayor of the Italian city of Reggio Emilia announced that one of the squares there will be named in honour of Kobe.
An 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion, Kobe Bryant was killed along with his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on 26 January.
