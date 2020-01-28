Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has questioned Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp's decision to sit out the team's rematch with Shrewsbury Town.
In an interview with BT Sport, Ferdinand said he believed Klopp would be taking 'a liberty' by missing the match, which, according to the former England midfielder, a manager should never skip.
He, however, said that he understood the reasoning for pulling the team from the rematch, saying that in this way he could make sure his squad remains 'fresh'.
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown also believes that Klopp should play his strongest team against Shrewsbury out of respect for the competition.
‘I think those players will regret that. Their careers are a long time finished, and here they are with an opportunity to win multiple trophies’, he told BT Sport.
The 4th round of the competition ended on Monday apart from replays. The Liverpool-Shrewsbury replay is set to take place on 4 February.
All comments
Show new comments (0)