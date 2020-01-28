The manager of the Reds' Jurgen Klopp said that he would skip a replay against Shrewsbury Town after the first game ended in a 2:2 draw. The coach said that neither he nor first-team players would take part in the match adding that he will send Under-23 coach Neil Critchley to manage the team in his stead.

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has questioned Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp's decision to sit out the team's rematch with Shrewsbury Town.

In an interview with BT Sport, Ferdinand said he believed Klopp would be taking 'a liberty' by missing the match, which, according to the former England midfielder, a manager should never skip.

He, however, said that he understood the reasoning for pulling the team from the rematch, saying that in this way he could make sure his squad remains 'fresh'.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown also believes that Klopp should play his strongest team against Shrewsbury out of respect for the competition.

‘I think those players will regret that. Their careers are a long time finished, and here they are with an opportunity to win multiple trophies’, he told BT Sport.

The 4th round of the competition ended on Monday apart from replays. The Liverpool-Shrewsbury replay is set to take place on 4 February.