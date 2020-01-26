Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reveals Player Whose Absense on Pitch is 'Absolutely Not Cool'

The player joined the Reds in 2018 on a five-year deal for $17 million. He helped Liverpool to make a miracle comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League last year. But this season he rarely appears on the pitch.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed it is “absolutely not cool” not having Xherdan Shaqiri on the pitch. The Swiss national will miss the Reds’ game against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on 26 January due to injury. Klopp said the 28-year-old athlete, who's appeared in only 7 games for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, is frustrated by injury setbacks.

"It’s never ‘big’ [injury] so far, but it was always enough to get him out. Shaq is a very special player in different departments", the Reds’ manager said. The Swiss national, who earned 80 caps and scored 22 goals for the national team, faces more competition this season as Liverpool recently signed Salzburg’s forward Takumi Minamino.

But is seems that Liverpool’s squad is doing fine without Shaqiri as the Reds are now on top of the table with 22 victories and just one draw. Liverpool is on course to write their name in history if the Merseyside squad wins the Premier League and finishes this season without losing. The Reds can also beat a European record, but for this they have to remain unbeaten for more than 58 matches.