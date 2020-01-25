Russian Figure Skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov Win Gold at European Championships

GRAZ (Sputnik) - Russian figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have won gold in the ice dance event at the European Figure Skating Championships in the Austrian city of Graz on Saturday.

The Russian pair, who were second after the rhythm dance portion of the event, produced a stunning performance in the free dance to leapfrog French pair and five-time defending European champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and claim the gold medal.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov won the title with a combined score of 220.42, narrowly defeating Papadakis and Cizeron, who finished with a score of 220.28.

Another Russian pair, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took the final place on the podium with a score of 211.29.

Previously, Sinitsina and Katsalapov won silver at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2019.