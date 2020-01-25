Russian Figure Skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov Win Gold at European Championships

The Russian pair, who were second after the rhythm dance portion of the event, produced a stunning performance in the free dance to leapfrog French pair and five-time defending European champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and claim the gold medal.
Another Russian pair, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took the final place on the podium with a score of 211.29.
Previously, Sinitsina and Katsalapov won silver at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2019.
