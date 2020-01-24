Russian Figure Skaters Sweep European Figure Skating Championships Pairs' Program

Earlier, Russia's Dmitri Aliev took gold for the first time in his career at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. He came in second place in the short programme but took gold after gaining 184.44 points in free skating.

Russia is waking up to another success at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, as Russian figure skaters swept the podium in pairs skating, with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii winning gold medals.

Aleksandra Boikova & Dmitrii Kozlovskii 🇷🇺 Daria Pavliuchenko & Denis Khodykin 🇷🇺 Evgenia Tarasova & Vladimir Morozov 🇷🇺 Pairs Short Program | Graz 2020 #EuroFigure #EuroFigure2020 pic.twitter.com/Bmg2LAnrWR — Irene (@IrishWinter) January 23, 2020

Boikova and Kozlovskii, who were leaders after the pairs' short program (82.34 points), received a score of 152.24 for their performance in the free program and scored 234.58 points in total.

Second place was taken by Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (208.64), while Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin (206.53) became bronze medalists.