Russian Figure Skaters Sweep European Figure Skating Championships Pairs' Program

Russia is waking up to another success at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, as Russian figure skaters swept the podium in pairs skating, with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii winning gold medals.
Aleksandra Boikova & Dmitrii Kozlovskii 🇷🇺 Daria Pavliuchenko & Denis Khodykin 🇷🇺 Evgenia Tarasova & Vladimir Morozov 🇷🇺 Pairs Short Program | Graz 2020 #EuroFigure #EuroFigure2020 pic.twitter.com/Bmg2LAnrWR— Irene (@IrishWinter) January 23, 2020
Boikova and Kozlovskii, who were leaders after the pairs' short program (82.34 points), received a score of 152.24 for their performance in the free program and scored 234.58 points in total.
Second place was taken by Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (208.64), while Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin (206.53) became bronze medalists.
😱 You wouldn't believe the height on this twist! ⛸️ Tarasova / Morozov currently sit in first with one pair to go in the Pairs Short Program!#EuroFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/YYLYl9kZ72— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 24, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)