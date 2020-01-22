WADA Says It Has Temporarily Suspended Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory

The suspension prohibits the Moscow laboratory from doing any work related to analysing blood samples in connection with the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) programme and will last till pending disciplinary proceedings are carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it has temporarily suspended the approved status of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that it has provisionally suspended the WADA-approved status of the National Anti-Doping Laboratory of Moscow (Moscow Laboratory), Russia, with immediate effect, pending formal disciplinary action", the agency wrote on its official website.

Earlier on 9 December, WADA unanimously voted to ban Russian athletes from competing in major sporting events under the Russian flag for the next four years. The agency also banned Russia from hosting major tournaments and labelled the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

In light of these events, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any punishment should be individual and that all Russian sportsmen should not bear responsibility for the wrongdoing of some.

