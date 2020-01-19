Conor McGregor Eyes a Fight With Manny Pacquiao at New Las Vegas NFL Stadium

McGregor has had only one fight in his career as a professional boxer, that was against Floyd Mayweather. The Irishman suffered a defeat in the 10th round against "Money" at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada in 2017.

Conor McGregor is seeking to face Filipino professional boxer, Manny Pacquiao, at the new 60,000-seat Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

The Irish star told the press ahead of his bout with Donald Cerrone in Nevada, USA, that he aspires to win a boxing world title.

“I always want bigger and better and to reach for the stars. I would love the rematch with Floyd Mayweather and I know the Manny one is there whenever I want it", McGregor said.

He added that the new spacious stadium is a perfect venue for such a fight.

“I would be honoured and love to be the first combatant to fight in that arena and what a fight that would be against a small and powerful southpaw. We would have to figure out the weight we do it at but it interests me, no doubt", he said.

© AP Photo / Manny Pacquiao's hand is raised after he retained the WBA world welterweight title on 19 January 2019

The comment comes as the head of MP Promotions for the Filipino boxer shared a mock poster of a McGregor-Pacquiao match at Allegiant Stadium.

Just got this mock poster from @KnuckleheadSean who is the head of MP Promotions for Senator @MannyPacquiao So I'm guessing the Senator has heard that @TheNotoriousMMA is interested in fighting him and is interested. pic.twitter.com/odEwLoDHDg — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 15, 2020

​Manny Pacquiao, who has been a Philippine Senator since 2016, is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time by boxing historians.