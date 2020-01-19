Conor McGregor Defeats Donald Cerrone by Technical Knockout at UFC 246 - Video

Irish fighter Conor McGregor has handed a crushing defeat to his rival Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, knocking out the American in the first minute of their faceoff in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Just a mere 40 seconds into the fight at the T-Mobile Arena, the 31-year-old McGregor knocked Cerrone to the canvas with a decisive leg kick.
Conor McGregor absolutely dismantles Donald Cerrone with shoulder strikes and a head kick 🔥🇮🇪 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/wEeZBBA1fd— Faris 🦍 (@farisrr_) January 19, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
