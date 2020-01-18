Liverpool Coach Believes the Reds Have More 'Enemies' Than Other Clubs

Liverpool is set to face off with Manchester United on Sunday at the Anfield Stadium. The match will take place as part of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool FC has more natural enemies than other clubs, Jurgen Klopp, the team's manager stated ahead of the match that will see the Reds play against Manchester United.

"Liverpool is obviously the natural enemy of some clubs; we have more natural enemies than other clubs have, probably because of our history and how successful the club was", he said.

However, Klopp believes that his team's Premier League dominance did not contribute to the increased number of its foes.

"When we play United it's the most important game of the year. When we play Everton it's the most important game of the year. Now City is becoming more and more this kind of 'football enemy'", the Liverpool manager noted.

The coach also believes that the club has more surprising rivals.

"But last year, second-last matchday, we played Newcastle... [They] weren't playing for anything really, so that's special. You feel sometimes that when we go somewhere. I don't think we gained any new enemies, but we have enough to be honest!" he concluded.

Klopp, 52, has been the team's manager since 2015. He is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world.

The 28th season of the Premier League is currently in full swing, with Liverpool having the longest winning run with 12 matches.

Since the beginning of the season, 219 matches have been played overall with 611 scored goals.