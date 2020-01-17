Porn Star Kendra Lust Says She Is Torn Ahead of McGregor’s UFC Comeback Fight

After a break, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced that he is returning to the octagon with a bout against veteran fighter Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. As experts and MMA fans are sharing their predictions about the dream return, one porn legend and UFC fan has given her two cents on the upcoming fight.

Two-time MILF Performer of the Year Kendra Lust has anticipated that MMA star Conor McGregor’s return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship will not be easy. In an interview with The Daily Caller, the brunette stunner, who is an outspoken UFC fan and plans to attend the Irishman’s comeback fight in Las Vegas, noted that she could not say who will win.

Although she heard that the Notorious is in the best shape of his life, as he has been training “like crazy”, one shouldn’t underestimate his rival, Cowboy Cerrone, a 36-year-old former UFC Lightweight Championship challenger.

“I’m really torn with this”, she admitted, predicting that it’s going to last the full five rounds and that it will be a great fight regardless.

The 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur, whose real name is Michelle Anne Mason, revealed that she keeps going back and forth about whether “Cowboy” Cerrone or McGregor is going to get the upper hand, as the latter has not fought for two years.

Ahead of the comeback fight this Sunday, Conor McGregor pledged to put Cerrone away when he spoke at the championship headquarters.

“I just want activity, I'm going to go in, not be in a rush, I want to acquire rounds. I'm going to put pressure on Donald and I'm going to hurt him but if he can last I'll be happy and then I can build on these rounds. You're going to see a lot of me so happy days for you all. Make no mistake, I'm coming with all my intent and all my skills to put Donald away”, he said.

The MMA star, who has taken a calm and considered tone over the past week in contrast to his earlier feistiness, noted that “it's going to be good to do battle with the ‘Cowboy’” and praised the fans’ artwork ahead of his comeback.

However, this time he also appeared happy to be courteous, as he sounded pleased about providing his rival with the best payday of his career.

“Talk about the records and the amount of time this man has made that walk and he's never hit the seven figure mark and he's about to his the multi-seven figure mark. I'm very happy with that and very proud of that. So you best believe all their eyes are lighting up when the 'Notorious' is mentioned”, he said, as cited by The Daily Mail.

UFC 246, an upcoming mixed martial arts event organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is slated to take place in Las Vegas this Sunday. McGregor is believed to be at a crucial juncture in his career, with a win against fan favourite Cerrone, 36, potentially kick-starting the year 2020.