New Boss in Town? Liverpool Can Beat Arsenal’s Pristine Record, Says Ex-Gunner Patrick Vieira

In the history of the Premier League only two teams have managed to win the tournament without losing a game. The first team to achieve it was Preston North End in the 1888/1889 season. The second was Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in 2003/2004. That year the team earned another moniker, the Invincibles. Can the Reds join the list of unbeaten champions?

Liverpool can beat Arsenal’s pristine record, says former Gunners’ midfielder Patrick Vieira. “They can do it and they can do it with more wins than we had", the 43-year-old, who is now managing French club Nice told the Mail Online. Viera was a member of Arsenal’s famous Invincibles squad, which swooped up the Premier League title by winning 26 matches and drawing 12, topping the table with 90 points.

Liverpool is now in first place having won 20 matches and drawing only once, topping the table with 61 out of 63 available points. Patrick Vieira believes the Reds have everything to surpass his team’s record. “The spirit, the togetherness, the momentum, and the belief are all there. They have been unbelievable”, Vieira said.

The Reds, who already entered history by going unbeaten in the Premier League for a whole year – losing last time on 3 January 2019 – can surpass another record, getting more than 100 points in the table, a milestone set by Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season.