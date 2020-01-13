Merseyside Star Fabinho ‘Would Like to Welcome’ Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fábio Henrique Tavares, known as Fabinho believes that Kylian Mbappe will win the Golden Ball before his teammate Neymar. Also Fabinho would love the 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star to join Liverpool.

"Mbappe will have a Ballon d'Or before Neymar," Fabinho said. "I would like to welcome him at Liverpool."

"Liverpool will be champion, yes. It’s the best team in the world," he added.

"I do not regret that I did not transfer to PSG, but could return to League 1 in the future. “Real” did not contact me, but I would like to succeed with it,” Goal quotes Fabinho as saying.

Fabinho, played together with Mbappe at Monaco for two years between 2015 and 2017.

Earlier, Fabinho said that he was close to returning to the football field.

Fabinho brilliantly spent the first half of the season, having established himself as a key player Jurgen Klopp's team, but the Brazilian has been absent since the end of November due to an ankle injury.