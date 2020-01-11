Mourinho’s Tottenham is Afraid of Liverpool, Claims Former Reds Striker John Aldridge

Pundits claim Tottenham is the most likely contender to spoil Liverpool’s pristine record, as the Reds remain unbeaten this season after playing 20 games. Seven years ago Mourinho, who at that time headed Chelsea, managed to stop the Reds when his side beat Liverpool 2-0 and buried the club’s hopes of winning the Premier League. Can he do it again?

Jose Mourinho is “very intimidated” by Liverpool and will "park a bus" against the Reds on Saturday, said the club’s former striker John Aldridge. The 61-year-old said the renowned Portuguese manager would focus on defence as he will try to avoid losing to the Reds, who are on top of the Premier League table. Aldridge praised the Spurs, but at the same time noted that Liverpool are used to playing against teams with a strong defence.

"Spurs are a good team and still have most of the players who got them to the Champions League final last season but Liverpool are on a roll, are well used to teams who park the bus and I hope and expect us to keep our winning run going", Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo. The 61-year-old noted that Mourinho’s recent statement about Liverpool being the best team in the world was not an attempt to butter up the team’s manager Jurgen Klopp. "It shows his mindset these days. He probably said it through greeted teeth", Aldridge sad.

Liverpool has beaten Tottenham the last four times they've met, including the finals of the Champions League. Spurs are regarded as the most likely contender to stop the Reds’ unbeaten streak.