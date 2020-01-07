A highly-anticipated bout between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and former UFC Lightweight Championship challenger Donald Cerrone is to headline UFC 246 - an upcoming mixed martial arts event from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor’s official UFC 246 walkout T-shirt has been unveiled, and the image adorning the front of the garment has left fans nonplussed.

I really don’t know how to feel about this design. pic.twitter.com/8h5R4qQBtm — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 6, 2020

​With McGregor’s comeback against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas set for 18 January 2020 the UFC has rolled out the official merchandise on its online store, including a McGregor’s black Reebok “Legacy Series” walkout T-shirt, costing $60.

However, fans have been wondering if it really is McGregor on the front.

The Irishman appears to be in a fighting stance, arms raised and fists clenched, with the tattoos and stance that fit the profile.

It’s the seemingly “haggard” features that make the former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion look older than his 31 years that fans have a beef with.

Haha it's an absolute nightmare — Matthew Nurse (@BortBortles) January 6, 2020

They lifted that straight out of newgrounds circa 2003 — IB Freely (@FreelyIb) January 7, 2020

For sure... you hate it... And you won't let it go 😂 pic.twitter.com/PDiIsdI0Eb — Niaps (@IbrahimaSeydi) January 7, 2020

This will be great for when Conor is in his late 40's — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) January 6, 2020

And gradually goes ginger instead of grey. 🤔 — Aaron O'Brien. (@_AaronOBrien) January 6, 2020

All that coke finally did him in. — Reese Rogers (@Reese_Rogers) January 6, 2020

I mean, I get that he's been out of the game for a little but he's not 50 — Zach Busch (@Busch022) January 7, 2020

​Others even initially thought the image wasn’t of the Irishman at all, but that of UFC “BMF” title holder and rumored future McGregor opponent Jorge Masvidal or maybe Cerrone.

If you paint Conor McGregor hair black in the new awful Reebok walkout t-shirt, he starts to look a lot like Jorge Masvidal 😄



In fact, more like Jorge than the original did of Conor.



What do you think?@TheNotoriousMMA @GamebredFighter @ufc #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/nUyYV2JU7Q — Nonlinear Horse (@NonlinearHorse) January 7, 2020

​Some fans mockingly suggested that Reebok needed to “drug test their graphic designers”.

Reebok’s got to get USADA to start drug testing their graphic designers cuz whoever made that shirt and thought it was good is on entirely too much drugs. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 6, 2020

"Graphic design is my passion" comes to mind — Mr. Butter Chicken (2020 Elite Edition) (@MrButterChicken) January 6, 2020

Or needs to start taking drugs to design half decent shirt — Erik Grzela (@ErikGrzela) January 6, 2020

They could even run a comp on here and save themselves a fortune whilst promoting some of the amazing graphic talent I see posted daily — Mick (@MickOc74) January 6, 2020

​The merchandise timed for the UFC 246 was presumably signed off on by McGregor himself or a member of his team, which made fans wonder even more, since the a man usually so meticulous over his appearance was satisfied with it.

© AP Photo / John Locher Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off during a ceremonial weigh-in

UFC 246, the upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, features the much-anticipated return of former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, who meets Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event.

McGregor is believed to be at a crucial juncture in his career, with a win against fan favourite Cerrone, 36, potentially kick-starting the year 2020.