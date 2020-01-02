UFC Head Assesses Russian Champion Nurmagomedov's Chances in Face-Off with US Fighter Ferguson

MMA fans largely believe that US fighter Tony Ferguson will finish Russian star Nurmagomedov's winning streak in April when they meet face-to-face in New York, said Head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White.
"Tony keeps on doing his own thing. He deserved the right to have this fight. Thanks to fans, you could realise how crucial and large-scale this event is. Fans are crazy about this fight, they want to see it, that is why it is safe to say that it is very important. Many people believe that Tony Ferguson is the guy to defeat Khabib and we will find it out", ESPN quoted White as saying.
UFC champion Nurmagomedov, 31, has 28 victories over his career. Ferguson has had 25 wins in his career and three defeats.
