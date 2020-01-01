Watch Russian Fighter Ali Isaev Knock Out Jared Rosholt in PFL Finals

Russian fighter Ali Isaev won a match against Jared Rosholt in the PFL MMA Grand Prix finals on Tuesday.
The video, published on Twitter by the official PFL MMA account, shows Isaev performing a powerful ground-and-pound on his opponent, defeating Rosholt via technical knockout at the end of the fourth round.
With devastating ground-and-pound, Ali Isaev stays undefeated in the 2019 #PFLChampionship season and is a PFL Champion! pic.twitter.com/AufpHiKdoy— PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) January 1, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)