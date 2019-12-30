49ers Defeat Seahawks for NFC West Title in Final Game of NFL Regular Season

The rivalry between the Seahawks and 49ers began in 2002 after both teams were placed in the same division. Throughout history the teams have met 35 times, including the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to get the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory.

It was a hard game for both teams, but the 49ers controlled most of the game. The team will now have a week off after so many amazingly close games over the past few weeks.

​The San Francisco 49ers are a professional American football team based in the San Francisco Bay, and in the NFL's NFC Western Division. The team was founded in 1946 as a participant in the All-American Football Conference (AAFC) and in 1949, after a merger, became a member of the NFL. Since the 2014 season, the team has played its home games at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The club’s name “49ers” was given in honour of gold miners who arrived in northern California around 1849 during the California Gold Rush. The 49ers are California's oldest professional sports organisation.