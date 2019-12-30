'Ruthless Winning Machine': Media Reacts to Liverpool's Third-Longest Home Unbeaten Streak

Under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has not conceded at home to any team for 50 consecutive matches.

On Sunday, Liverpool won 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, marking Klopp’s sides 40 wins and 10 draws for the "Reds".

This is the third longest streak in the history of the championships of England. The second result also belongs to the Merseysiders - 63 matches from 1978 to 1980.

The record holder for the league is London's Chelsea. The “Blues” recorded 83 undefeated home matches from 2004 to 2008.

50 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 50 home league games (W40 D10); this is only the third time any side has gone 50+ home matches without defeat in English top-flight history, after Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool themselves (63 between 1978-1980). Innings. pic.twitter.com/wTwcSOMnrI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

​The media praised Liverpool’s victory.

"As Adama Traoré bulldozed his way across the edge of Liverpool’s penalty area looking for an opportunity to unleash a shot, it was Virgil van Dijk who stretched out a leg to make the crucial block", Paul Joyce writing for The Times highlighted.

"Liverpool have developed into such a formidably ruthless winning machine but in re-establishing their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League they were dependent on some outside technology", The Telegraph's Jason Burt wrote.

At the moment, the leader in the Premier League standings is Liverpool. The team has 55 points.