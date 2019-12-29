Watch Sexy Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Perform Hot Dance at Russian Skating Championship

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva stunned the public with her performance at the Russian figure skating championship in Krasnoyarsk.
The 23-year-old figure skater danced to the song by Alex Gaudino Feat. Christal Waters, Destination Calabria, resembling the girls from the popular video. Tuktamysheva used a saxophone, drums and kettledrums during her performance.
She earned 204,63 scores for her performance in two programmes and got fourth place at the championship. Anna Shcherbakova, 16, became the winner; Alyona Kostornaya and Alexandra Trusova came in second an third, respectively.
Last year, Tuktamysheva made headlines after she performed a sexy dance at the Skate Canada Grand Prix gala show. Dancing to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears, the figure skater stripped off her flight attendant jacket, revealing black lingerie.
