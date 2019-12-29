Watch Sexy Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Perform Hot Dance at Russian Skating Championship

The 2015 world and European champion, Tuktamysheva stole the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix in 2018 by performing a 'striptease' dance to the tune of Britney Spears' 'Toxic'.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva stunned the public with her performance at the Russian figure skating championship in Krasnoyarsk.

The 23-year-old figure skater danced to the song by Alex Gaudino Feat. Christal Waters, Destination Calabria, resembling the girls from the popular video. Tuktamysheva used a saxophone, drums and kettledrums during her performance.

She earned 204,63 scores for her performance in two programmes and got fourth place at the championship. Anna Shcherbakova, 16, became the winner; Alyona Kostornaya and Alexandra Trusova came in second an third, respectively.

