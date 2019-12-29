Russian MMA Heavyweight Champion Emelianenko Ends Rampage Jackson With Knockout

Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Fedor Emelianenko has defeated American Rampage Jackson at Bellator 237. The fight, which took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ended after a first-round knockout.

Emelianenko was much faster than his opponent, who went into the bout overweight. The Russian was ahead of the American in attacks, but tried not to force things, saving his strength. The fighters spent most of the round locking horns. Emelianenko was much more active than Jackson, periodically cornering him in the cage.

Two minutes 59 seconds after the start of the match, Emelianenko delivered a strong right hook, sending Jackson to the canvas.

​As Jackson down on the canvas, the referee stopped the match, giving Emelianenko the win.

after his KO win over “Rampage” Jackson, Fedor Emelianenko announces his retirement form MMA. #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/JUjQxhZKST — mma 21+ ⚉ (@mma21plus) December 29, 2019

​After the fight with Jackson, Emelianenko will hold two more fights, after which he will end his career. It is assumed that the next fight will take place in the summer of 2020 in Europe, and the last of his career - in Moscow at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.