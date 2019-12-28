Liverpool Legend Aims Dig at Manchester United During Press Conference - Video

The previous meeting between Celtic and Rangers was three weeks ago with the former coming out on top in the Scottish League Cup final, winning 1-0.

Steven Gerrard could not resist taking a dig at Manchester United when comparing Liverpool’s rivalry with the Red Devils to the Old Firm derby.

According to him, the clashes between Liverpool and Manchester United are not as violent as those against Everton, nevertheless he couldn’t resist trolling his former rivals.

“There are many similarities but it’s not necessarily a derby match as it’s Liverpool v Manchester", Gerrard said speaking in a press conference. “The rivalry comes from being the two most successful teams in England so that’s a similarity to the Old Firm".

“I think the Liverpool v Everton derby match is more similar in terms of the bitterness, the hatred and the bragging rights in the local community", the former Liverpool captain added.