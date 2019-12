The mixed martial arts fighters will meet in the ring at the Bellator tournament in Japan on 29 December, which is supposed to be one of the most anticipated MMA fights of the year.

Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton Jackson are weighing in ahead of the MMA fight between the two legendary heavyweights which takes place on Sunday.

Emelianenko had his most recent fight in January 2019. As of today, there are 38 victories on his record and only 6 defeats.

Jackson, known by the name of "Rampage", is a middleweight titleholder and former UFC light heavyweight champion.