Video of Ronaldo Making Obscene Gesture in Alleged Response to Fans Chanting 'Messi' Goes Viral

Last week, Ronaldo's team Juventus FC lost to Lazio 1:3 at the 32nd Italian Super Cup, which took place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo stuck it to Lazio fans after his team's defeat in the Supercoppa on Sunday with one simple, but rather rude gesture, that was captured on a video.

In the footage, supporters of the Rome-based club are heard chanting "Messi, Messi!" in an apparent attempt to hurt Ronaldo's feelings as Lionel Messi, the famous Argentinian footballer, currently has more Ballon d’Or awards than CR7; the annual award is given to the best association football player.

After Lazio defeated Juventus in the Supercoppa on Sunday last weekend, fans started chanting "Messi, Messi" to Cristiano Ronaldo.

​These chants, however, didn't phase the football legend, who taunted them by grabbing his crotch.

This year hasn't been a good one for the Portuguese football player, who scored fewer goals in 2019 than in any other year this decade.